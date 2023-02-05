Best spots to farm Prismatic Leaper in WoW Dragonflight

Fishing is one of the thirteen professions in WoW Dragonflight, with several quests and adventures that players can experience if they choose to level it. It’s a valuable pathway if you’re looking to craft items or sell them at the Auction House to earn gold.

One such item you may need to farm for is the Prismatic Leaper. It is a crafting reagent that can be required for quests and valuable Feasts, like Gral’s Reverence. It’s also an item that can be Milled.

So, if you need to farm for Prismatic Leaper, these are some of the best spots to find them in WoW Dragonflight.

Best Prismatic Leaper spots in Dragonflight

Prismatic Leapers only spawn at specific locations. You will mostly find them up in the mountains, so you may need to fly to them. It’s important to note that you will need to use the Flying Fish Bone Charm to see the Prismatic Leaper Pools, as it allows you to spot and catch fish in pools on the highest mountains across the Dragon Isles.

While there are a couple of locations you could try across The Azure Span and Thaldraszus, the best region to farm for Prismatic Leapers in WoW Dragonflight is in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Unfortunately, this item can take a while to farm as you can only get three to five of them at one location at a time—and they usually respawn every five minutes. So, the best thing to do is to find a few spots far away from other players and rotate between them.

In the Ohn’ahran Plains, you’ll want to head to any of the following locations and begin your rotation: