Best Race to use for Warrior Class in WoW Dragonflight

Which race should I choose? This a question that has been asked by players since the very beginning of World of Warcraft all the way back in 2004, and will likely continue to be asked until Blizzard ceases the game’s service (if that ever happens) or removes all racial abilities and bonuses.

The question is often a difficult one. The “correct” answer relies on many factors and can be vastly different from player to player. It mostly boils down to what you care about most; aesthetics, highest damage/healing output, starting zone, etc. Another important element to consider is which form of endgame content you prefer in WoW.

Which race you choose becomes an even more difficult decision when you take into account that Blizzard’s race change service costs a whopping $25. In addition to your monthly subscription and the newest expansion purchase, the costs can really start to add up, so most players try to make their race choice count.

With this in mind, here are the best races to choose for the Warrior class in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion.

The best races for Warriors in WoW Dragonflight

When it comes to picking a race in WoW Dragonflight there are lots of enticing options, but outside of PvP, there isn’t much of a statistical reason to choose one race over the other, at least in regards to the Warrior class.

So, when it comes to PvE-focused players we’d recommend picking the race that either looks the best aesthetically or provides the most exciting racial abilities to you.

If you’re still interested in picking the overall best race for your Warrior for both PvP and PvE in WoW Dragonflight, here are our recommendations:

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting off with the Alliance side of things, one race stands head and shoulders above the rest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the Gnome. This is almost single-handedly because of the Gnome’s incredibly powerful racial ability Escape Artist, allowing you to trudge through any crowd control you might encounter throughout your adventure. Gnome also has the added bonus of increasing your maximum Rage by 15 percent.

It should be noted if you’re playing as the Fury specialization, Gnome loses a bit of its value in PvP because of Bloodrage, which removes all roots and snares. Escape Artist has the advantage of removing any movement speed-reducing effects, so the race is still a viable option.

Outside of the Gnome race, which can admittedly be quite an acquired taste looks-wise, the next two best choices would easily be the Human and Dark Iron Dwarf. Human makes its way into the best Warrior races in WoW Dragonflight thanks to the Will to Survive racial ability allowing you to remove any stun effect, which when playing in PvP modes allows you to use the Relentless honor talent instead of Honorable Medallion.

The Human race also provides a nice two-percent increase to all secondary stats. Meanwhile, Dark Iron Dwarf remains a solid choice thanks to its ability to remove all Poison, Disease, Curse, Magic, and Bleed effects with Fireblood.

As for the Horde, Orcs are one of the best options available, providing multiple powerful boons to those who choose the race. First, you’ve got Blood Fury which provides a large increase to attack power for 15 seconds. This can be an incredibly useful ability in both PvE and PvP.

Next is the Orc’s racial passive, Hardiness, which reduces the duration of all stun effects by 20 percent. And lastly, Orcs provide a one-percent increase to pet damage with their Command passive, which isn’t very helpful for Warriors, but if you plan on playing a Hunter or Warlock anytime soon it can be quite useful.

Another great Horde race choice for the Warrior class in WoW Dragonflight is the mighty Tauren. The race provides a two-percent increase to critical strike damage and healing as well as health thanks to the Brawn and Endurance passives, respectively. Another notable racial passive is Nature Resistance, which can be helpful against Druids and any nature-wielding PvE enemy, although it’s only a one-percent reduction.

The real reason you’d pick a Tauren is definitely War Stomp, though. This powerful racial ability gives you a two-second stun on up to five enemies within eight yards, which is an especially useful skill in PvP.