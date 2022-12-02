Best professions for evoker in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought many new changes to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, reworking existing mechanics such as class trees and professions while also introducing an entirely new race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker. Professions are seemingly more important than ever in Dragonflight, so either starting or continuing your vocational skills on the Dragon Isle is imperative for most players starting out in the Dragon Isles.

As with all characters, the new Dracthyr Evoker race and class combination is allotted two slots for primary professions. Given that some professions suit specific classes better than others, whether it be due to armor type, specialization, or any other reasons, there is one profession combination that fits the Dracthyr Evoker significantly better than the rest.

If you are trying out the newest class addition to World of Warcraft but are stumped trying to think of an appropriate profession, look no further.

The best profession for Dracthyr Evokers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Since Dracthyr Evokers exclusively wear mail armor, it is most beneficial to start out learning the leatherworking profession. Players can learn this on the Dragon Isles by seeking out the leatherworking training at the Wingrest Embassy. At level 10, players will have to choose a profession specialization, with the mail specialization being the best for Evokers.

Leatherworking synergizes best as a secondary profession as it allows players to gain necessary materials for leatherworking materials first-hand, as components such as Resilient Leather and more are necessary for many higher-level recipes. Leatherworking and skinning not only allow players to create leather and mail armor that they can use themselves, but also players can sell completed pieces or materials to make some quick gold on the auction house.

Though other professions such as enchantment or inscription can help the spellcasting side of the Dracthyr Evoker, leatherworking and skinning provide the best immediate utility for the class and is relatively easier to level up.