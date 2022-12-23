World of Warcraft Dragonflight has reworked many of the decade old MMO’s long-standing systems. Most notably, Dragonflight has drastically altered World of Warcraft’s professions. Professions in Dragonflight are now comparable to traditional classes, requiring players to select specializations, build out talent trees, and increase specific stats.

Leatherworking is among World of Warcraft’s oldest and most useful professions for leather-wearing classes such as rogues and druids.

Like all profession specializations, the path which leatherworkers decide on is heavily dependent on their priorities and what they wish to get out of their profession.

If you are unsure of which leatherworking specialization to select, look no further. This is everything you need to know about leatherworking specializations in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Best Leatherworking Specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Leatherworking has several different specialization paths in Dragonflight, each highlighting a particular aspect of the profession.

Armorcrafting Leatherworking

This specialization can focus on crafting leather armor, mail armor, or both. Given leather and mail are the primary armor types for many classes in WoW, including the new Evoker class, players will undoubtedly seek out high-end crafts from leatherworkers.

Both the leather and mail subsections of this specialization are exactly identical, meaning armorcrafting leatherworkers can switch between the sub-specialization to craft the best-in-slot items for both armor types easily. This specialization is not only valuable for leather and mail wearing players, but also for making quick gold on the auction house. If you hope to make your own gear, as well as some coin on the side, the armorcrafting specialization is for you.

Bonding and Stitching

Bonding and Stitching focuses on the crafting of patterns. Most importantly, this specialization grants an additional Crafting Skill for each point devoted, granting players the ability to create much high-quality pieces more efficiently. If you are set on crafting the most optimal designs possible, bonding and stitching is the right call.

Consumables Build

Compared to other professions, leatherworking has relatively few consumables which players can create. The few the profession does contain are incredibly useful and often mainstays in the auction house. Leatherworking consumables are known to grant immense benefits, such as permanent increases to agility, strength, stamina, and more.

Consumables have an ever-green value, unlike armors which eventually are out scaled by other pieces, making it both a consistent source of gold and utility. If you want to hone in on potentially the most profitable and useful part of leatherworking, Awe-Inspiring Works is the route to go.