Best Augmentation Evoker talents and build in WoW Dragonflight

Augmentation Evoker, the long-awaited third spec for World of Warcraft’s newest class, is unlike anything the game has seen before.

Although Augmentation is technically classified as a “DPS” spec, it’s the first to ever fit the “support” moniker as the goal of Augmentation Evokers is to make the rest of their groupmates stronger by applying in-combat buffs, auras, and status effects that affect the flow of combat.

Augmentation Evokers, simply by existing, make your group stronger. They apply buffs and DPS steroids through the use of their own abilities, and most of the time, they do it passively.

In Dragonflight season two, Augmentation Evokers have been a heavy favorite among the player base as their presence in dungeons and raids cannot be ignored. The level of versatility they bring to a raid group infinitely raises the ceiling of a team. In almost all of the best Mythic+ and Aberrus comps this season, an Augmentation Evoker is going to be a top priority.

Perhaps the biggest factor as to why Augmentation has popped off so immensely in this patch (besides its appeal via newness) is because the spec is relatively easy to play. The learning curve for Augmentation is not too steep, and if you’re someone who’s looking to transition into the support position in WoW, this relatively simple yet effective spec is the way to go.

Here are the best Augmentation Evoker talents in WoW Dragonflight.

Best Augmentation Evoker PvE talents in WoW Dragonflight

The damage that Augmentation Evokers have built into their kit will come naturally to you through your rotation, so you want to make sure your talents are going to be working toward making your potential as a support as strong as possible. When picking talents, especially near the deep end of your trees, you’ll want to prioritize the spells that make you a reliable source of extra power for your groupmates.

This is the talent build I’ve been running in season two of Dragonflight. Although substitutions will be made depending on which raid encounter or Mythic+ dungeon you’re running, this foundational build is a solid starting point for anyone looking to learn Augmentation and get familiar with the spec’s core abilities.

This Augmentation build will serve you well in almost any PvE scenario. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talent build import string: BEcBsJu/D+01p9npZvkV+nWIkTSJpFJJahkkSCSSSDAAAAAEAAkEIIiECJJAAAAIRSLSiIJQ0E

If you played either Preservation or Devastation Evoker in a previous patch, you’ll be familiar with many of the spells and mechanics on the left side of the talent interface. Zephyr, which can be found on the bottom row of the Evoker tree, is an underrated cooldown that’s among the best movement spells in the game. Its ability to combine a movement buff with group-wide damage reduction is extremely valuable. Renewing Blaze is another must-have defensive cooldown that you should be taking on the Evoker side of the tree.

The Augmentation side of the tree gives prospective Evoker supports a bit less room to work with as there is a ton of rigidity near the top of the tree. Rotational spells like Upheaval, Blistering Scales, and Prescience cannot be overlooked. It should also go without saying that Breath of Eons and Draconic Attunements are core pieces of your kit, and are unskippable when building your talent tree.

At the very bottom of the Augmentation tree, you’ll find some interchangeability between talents like Interwoven Threads, Fate Mirror, and Momentum Shift. As is the case with almost every Augmentation talent, you’ll want to take the ones that make you a stronger force in your groups without having to put in much work. If you’re lending more damage to your teammates while doing less work, you’re already in an ideal situation.

Augmentation Evoker stat priority

Augmentation Evokers’ main focus is to make their allies stronger. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Augmentation Evokers should prioritize their stats in this order: Mastery > Critical Strike > Haste > Versatility.

Mastery is going to be your most important stat as an Augmentation Evoker as the unique benefit that you get from it, Timewalker, is an unrivaled way to support your allies and is actually one of the biggest reasons why Augmentation is so useful in raid and dungeon compositions. The Timewalker Mastery causes your Empower spells (Flame Breath, Upheaval, etc.) to increase the Versatility of a nearby player, while also increasing the duration of your helpful aura spells. The higher your Mastery stat is, the more you’ll be able to assist your teammates in combat just by showing up. Stacking Mastery is a great way for Augmentation Evokers to passively make their group better.

Best gems, potions, and consumables for Augmentation Evoker

As an Augmentation Evoker, you’re going to want to fill your gem sockets with at least one Skillful Illimited Diamond (+75 Intellect, +66 Mastery), and the rest with Keen Neltharite (+70 Mastery, +33 Haste).

You should also be bringing Elemental Potions of Power and Hissing Runes to every raid and dungeon, while also relying on the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak for your food buff.

About the author