Asmongold: WoW leveling has finally hit ‘perfect note’ in Dragonflight after decade of failure

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has been the breath of fresh air that long-term players, and returning ones, were hoping for. It’s a critical and commercial success, and fixes a lot of the issues from previous expansions.

Asmongold said as much. He credited it to the expansion having a less grindy and more laid-back design, which in turn, makes the experience a lot more fun.

The thing he loves the most, though, is how that has impacted the leveling experience.

In fact, the MMO star is so ecstatic, he claims it’s the best it’s been since the Warlords of Draenor expansion, which was released almost a decade ago in 2014.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“I think that overall the leveling in Dragonflight is the best leveling has been since Warlords of Draenor,” he said during his Twitch stream on Wednesday, Dec. 7 while reacting to a WoW video praising the game.

“It’s very fast, it’s smooth, and you never worry about how long it’s taking. It just happens on its own,” he added.

Not only has it been streamlined, but players also have access to the new Dragonriding feature while leveling up, which—you guessed it, allows them to ride a dragon throughout the process.

In turn, this makes the whole WoW leveling experience even faster.

One player leveled up from 60 to 70 in less than two hours without doing anything radical. Their method, which can be found here, revolves around using speed-leveling items and following a specific route.

It’s worth noting, however, it works best when used to an alt character after unlocking certain things on a main character.

Asmongold didn’t get it done that quickly, but he did hit level 70 in WoW Dragonflight in less than two days, and perhaps more importantly, had a blast along the way.