Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight is an upgrade over previous expansions

Asmongold is fond of the new World of Warcraft expansion, and he shed some light on the main reasons behind it in a recent video.

The popular content creator shared his first impressions about Dragonflight on Dec. 3. Asmongold praised a few aspects of the game like leveling, but he focused on Blizzard Entertainment’s new approach to gameplay, including the removal of sluggish systems featured in previous expansions.

“It’s very enjoyable and just straight-up fun,” Asmon said when commenting about some of the new systems in Dragonflight. He also underlined that Blizzard’s new take on the game, which focuses on a more casual, fun style makes the experience far better.

“I think Blizzard focusing more on fun and just adding content into the game that is enjoyable, that people want to do and interface with… is just a much more sustainable model,” he said.

Asmongold also commented on the devs pivoting away from boring gameplay mechanics like Artifact, Azerite, and Anima power. Acquiring these resources was time-consuming for players and ended up making the game stale. Dragonflight is a much more enjoyable experience simply because it doesn’t have these systems, Asmongold explained.

“Azerite Power and Anima Power [systems in Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands, respectively], that was the ‘AP era’ and that’s basically something that they’re [Blizzard] saying ‘this is behind us, we’re not going to do this anymore,’ and thank god for that, what a massive relief,” Asmon said.

All in all, the content creator said the focus on a “more relax tone” is more than welcomed by him. It makes the first experiences with Dragonflight much better than the few previous expansions.