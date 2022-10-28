Asmongold enslaves over 20 Warriors to DPS and find the best build in World of Warcraft

The Dragonflight pre-patch released on Oct. 25 with a series of changes to the game, including Rated Solo Shuffle, HUD UI changes, and updated talent trees.

Since the updated talents and specializations are still a mystery to the majority of the World of Warcraft community, it’s no secret we’ve all been tirelessly experimenting with builds and our methods of getting them. Popular WoW streamer Asmongold took this task incredibly seriously and tasked more than 20 Warriors to DPS Turnip Punching Bag so that he could find the best Warrior build.

During his recent stream, Asmongold gathered 22 Warriors in retail WoW to hit a Turnip Punching Bag. The goal of this entire experiment was to find the highest DPS Warrior and export their build: “I want the most broken, overpowered, nerfed-by-tommorrow-morning build,” Asmongold said. Following his instructions, the Warriors restlessly DPSed the punching bag until the streamer picked a winner.

The winner of this bizarre contest was a Warrior named Jaijai, thanks to the incredible damage output with Condemn. If you want to copy their build, you can find the screengrab of their talent tree here. And if you’re interested in additional information about this chosen Warrior, all the details, including stats and gear, can be found right here.