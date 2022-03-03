Asmongold criticizes current state of casual WoW raiding￼

Over the course of more than a decade and a half, the state of raiding in World of Warcraft has changed drastically. And according to the game’s most popular content creator, Asmongold, it’s for the worse.

Talking to his viewers today at the beginning of his stream, Asmongold discussed a recent YouTube video he posted in which he discussed his experience playing the latest raid, Sepulcher of the First Ones, in a pick-up group.

For starters, Asmon noted that much of the game’s content, while perhaps more complex than older raids, is all derivative of raid encounters that players have experienced numerous times over the years.

“It’s the same thing I’ve already seen before,” he said.

But his largest criticism was more directed at the way that the average raiding experience has moved away from working with a guild or community. Instead, the raiding scene is filled with many players who aren’t as focused on the game and looking at it for personal benefit exclusively.

“Nowadays if you look, it’s impossible to find people for stuff, people are terrible,” he said. “It’s especially bad on Alliance.”

He then went on a rant, describing in detail a hypothetical situation one might find themself in where a raid group could be stalled for an extended period of time by players essentially playing a game of revolving AFK.

And for anyone who has tried to pug a raid before on retail WoW, you’re likely all too familiar with exactly what Asmon is talking about.