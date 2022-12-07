Another WoW: Dragonflight exploit nerfed hard as Blizzard targets profession leveling in latest hotfix

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has opened up avenues of progression to degrees that hadn’t been in the game in years. But a common practice to quickly level up to 70 has been made significantly less effective.

In a recent blue post that detailed the expansion’s first hotfix, which went live yesterday, the devs revealed that the number of recipes that could grant First Craft Bonus experience on any given character is being halved from 60 to 30. This is to “better support gaining XP from crafting during leveling, while minimizing the incentive to take on several throw-away professions just to level yourself faster,” according to the post.

That’s exactly what those with enough gold to fully take advantage of the exploit were doing to level incredibly fast. Players would buy all the necessary materials, blaze through a profession crafting all the recipes for the first time, learn a completely different one, and rinse and repeat. Now, however, the number of recipes will be lower but the amount of experience each First Craft Bonus will remain untouched. Each should still grant roughly five percent of a level’s worth of experience.

Other highlights from the hotfix included nerfs to Shadow Priests’ Psyfiends, bringing their health pool to just four percent of the Priest’s health instead of 10 percent, and significant improvements to lag around the Community Feast event in The Azure Span. These go along with a massive number of changes to classes that went live with the weekly resets, from increased threat generation by tank specs to broad Fire Mage buffs.