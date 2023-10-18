All Northrend Candy Buckets in WoW WotLK Classic

Members of each WoW faction have 22 Northrend Candy Buckets available to them.

Hallow’s End is live once again across all World of Warcraft servers, and for Wrath of the Lich King Classic players, a whole new host of Candy Buckets are available to collect on the game’s “newest” continent, Northrend.

If you didn’t get the chance to collect all of the Candy Buckets during last year’s Hallow’s End event in WoW Wrath Classic, you now have the opportunity to do another go-around. All told, there are 22 Candy Buckets in Northrend, with a handful of them only being accessible to either the Alliance or Horde.

Although there is no achievement in Wrath Classic to visit all of the Northrend Candy Buckets, there is an achievement to do in retail WoW. For whatever reason, a “Tricks and Treats of Northrend” achievement didn’t make its way into the game while the continent was a piece of current content, and it wasn’t until the Cataclysm expansion that players who farmed all of the Northrend buckets got recognition.

Achievements aside, you can still collect all of the Northrend Candy Buckets in WoW Wrath Classic for a multitude of reasons, including the candy and treats that can be found inside them, as well as the experience points that each of the buckets gives. Combined with the Joyous Journeys experience buff, farming Candy Buckets can be a great way to get some supplemental XP as you work your way up to level 80.

Here are all of the Candy Buckets you’ll find in Northrend, ordered and listed by the zones in which they can be found.

Locations of all Northrend Hallow’s End Candy Buckets in WoW

Candy Buckets are spread throughout Northrend, with many of them being faction-restricted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Borean Tundra

Bor’gorok Outpost (Horde only)

Taunka’le Village (Horde only)

Warsong Hold (Horde only)

Valiance Keep (Alliance only)

Fizzcrank Airstrip (Alliance only)

Unu’pe

Howling Fjord

Fort Wildevar (Alliance only)

ort Wildevar (Alliance only) Valgarde (Alliance only)

Westguard Keep (Alliance only)

Camp Winterhoof (Horde only)

New Agamand (Horde only)

Vengeance Landing (Horde only)

Kamagua

Grizzly Hills

Amberpine Lodge (Alliance only)

Westfall Brigade (Alliance only)

Conquest Hold (Horde only)

Camp Oneqwah (Horde only)

Dragonblight

Moa’ki Harbor

Wyrmrest Temple

Agmar’s Hammer (Horde only)

Venomspite (Horde only)

Wintergarde Keep (Alliance only)

Stars’ Rest (Alliance only)

Sholazar Basin

Nesingwary Base Camp

Zul’Drak

The Argent Stand

Zim’Torga

The Storm Peaks

Bouldercrag’s Refuge

K3

Camp Tunka’lo (Horde only)

Grom’arsh Crash Site (Horde only)

Frosthold (Alliance only)

Dalaran

The Legerdemain Lounge

The Silver Enclave

The Underbelly

Keep in mind there are no Candy Buckets available to obtain in Icecrown. Hallow’s End will run in both retail WoW and WoW Wrath Classic until Nov. 1, so if checking all of these buckets is a goal of yours, make sure to do it before then.

