All new titles added in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running MMO, introducing new mounts, items, and other collectibles. Titles are a form of collectible introduced early on in World of Warcraft’s history, usually a marker of a notable achievement accomplished by the player.

Titles indicate status and achievement for players, earned by completing difficult raids, excelling in PvP combat, mastering a profession, or participating in a rare or time-gated event. With new factions, raids, profession systems, and hundreds of quests, Dragonflight has added to the MMO’s already sizeable collection of titles.

As with all titles, acquiring each ranges wildly in difficultly. While faction-based titles only require players to reach a specific reputation threshold, others are World First raider achievements. If are you looking to hunt for a few titles in Dragonflight, these are all the new titles and achievements they are tied to.

How to get all titles in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight released with 22 new titles that players are able to attain, though it is likely Blizzard will add more titles later into the expansion’s lifecycle after more content is gradually released. Below are all the known titles in Dragonflight, as well as the achievements they are tied to.