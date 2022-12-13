World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, introducing new raids, dungeons, and hundreds of collectibles. Mounts have long been a status symbol in World of Warcraft, the rarest of which being signs of accomplishment or achievement for your character.

Nearly every major raid in World of Warcraft’s history has offered extremely rare mount drops to players. Though many take months to years of grinding to finally receive them, such as Icecrown Citadel’s Invincible, others can be purchased from raid-specific currency drops.

Like nearly all expansions, Dragonflight has brought dozens of new mounts for players to attain throughout their Dragon Isles journey. Two of the most exclusive and difficult to obtain however come exclusively from Dragonflight’s first raid, the Vault of the Incarnates. If you are looking to add these mounts to your collection, look no further.

Mount rewards from Vault of the Incarnates Raid

Vault of the Incarnates is the first raid released in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Along with high item-level gear and other collectibles, the raid offers up two mounts that players can earn. These mounts are:

Raging Magmammoth

Iskaara Trader Ottuk

The Raging Magmammoth is obtained as a reward for completing the ‘Glory of the Vault Raider’ achievement. This achievement requires players to defeat all bosses in the Vault of the Incarnates on normal or higher difficulties.

The second mount, Iskaara Trader Ottuk, is similarly not dropped directly from any enemies in the raid, but instead can be purchased after the raid. To purchase this mount of Tattukika in Iskaara, players will need the Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane, which drops from Dathea, and the Terros’s Captive Core, which drops from Terros. Both necklaces will drop regardless of the raid’s set difficulty.

For now, these are the only two mounts associated with the Vault of the Incarnates raid, but likely more will come in future patches and raids.