All affixes in Mythic+ dungeons in WoW Dragonflight season one

Seasons in World of Warcraft typically refer to a period lasting anywhere from 10 up to 40 weeks during which players can take on both PvE and PvP challenges to rank up and eventually collect limited-time-only rewards like titles and mounts. For example, Shadowlands had four seasons, each offering players an opportunity to reclaim their rank and seasonal awards like Soultwisted Deathwalker.

Currently, it’s still unknown how many seasons Dragonflight will have, but we know season one will start on Dec. 13. On top of season one starting just ahead of the Christmas holidays, the Vault of the Incarnates—the first raid of the expansion—will open its doors to all raiders.

In other words, starting Dec. 13, you can start progressing towards your Gladiator and Keystone Master achievements, and you can start raiding the Vault of the Incarnates with your guildmates and friends on any difficulty you’d like.

With the start of the new season, we can start grinding toward the Keystone Master achievement. Other than usual affixes like Raging and Tyrannical, we’re getting a new seasonal affix called Thundering whenever you enter a Mythic+ dungeon that’s at least level 10 or above.

Besides all of this, Blizzard has made some changes to how Mythic+ dungeons work—so let’s take a look at all the seasonal affixes, all Mythic+ changes, and, most importantly, the season one affix rotation.

Seasonal affix for WoW Dragonflight season one

Aside from the standard weekly affixes like Quaking and Grievous, all Mythic+ dungeons will have seasonal affix. Seasonal affix applies only when you enter a Mythic+ dungeon with a level 10 key or higher. Season one of Dragonflight will have an affix called Thundering that reads:

“Enemies have five percent more health. While in combat, players are periodically overcharged with primal power from Raszageth’s unending storm. This power comes with great risk, and failure to discharge it quickly can have stunning consequences.”

In simple terms, players with be empowered with Raszageth’s primal powers, dealing additional damage and healing. When you come into contact with the opposing mark, you’ll neutralize the effect on both you and your ally. After 15 seconds of Primal Overload, you’ll be stunned and receive damage. So, your job will basically be to use the Primal Overload to the maximum and then remove it by coming into contact with the opposing mark.

WoW Dragonflight season one affix rotation

During the Dragonflight Beta, Wowhead tirelessly gathered data on Mythic+ dungeons. Over the last eight weeks, Wowhead found all the affixes and their schedule for Dragonflight. Bear in mind this is not confirmed by Blizzard and it’s prone to changes.