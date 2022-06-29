Activision Blizzard acquires Proletariat, developer behind Spellbreak, to work on World of Warcraft

Spellbreak developer Proletariat announced yesterday it would be shutting down the game’s servers, leaving many to wonder what was next for the developer. It turns out that the company behind Spellbreak has been acquired by Activision Blizzard.

According to reporting by VentureBeat, Proletariat will now become a part of Blizzard and will help on World of Warcraft, including the Dragonflight expansion that’s coming later this year. Proletariat’s 100-person team will help Blizzard meet deadlines and content goals for future expansions to World of Warcraft.

Bizzard Entertainment has acquired Proletariat, developer behind Spellbreak



The team of 100 people will help working on World Of Warcraft, including the upcoming Dragonflight expansionhttps://t.co/GAtsK5GKie pic.twitter.com/aeuyaem2kG — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2022

Proletariat’s previous work on the multiplayer battle-royale Spellbreak will help the developer when it comes time to create new content in World of Warcraft. Both games have similar magical themes and rely on a multiplayer system to function. As one of the largest acquisitions that Blizzard has made in decades, it likely means good things for WoW‘s future that new teams are being brought on.

Proletariat announced that it would be shutting down servers on Spellbreak yesterday via its website. The game was originally launched in 2018 and had four successful years of development.

Blizzard’s WoW expansion Dragonflight is set to release in December of this year. It will bring the Dragon Isles region to the game as well as a new dragon-based race and class.