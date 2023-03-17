Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘L’, and ‘Y’

Wordle is a game with straightforward rules that are easy to grasp, but players may find themselves in need of extra assistance when it comes to deciphering the hints.

The objective is to correctly guess a secret five-letter word chosen by the editor, using only six attempts and within a 24-hour timeframe that ends at midnight. However, things can get tricky when the secret word contains repeated letters.

During each attempt, any letters in the guess that are present in the secret word are color-coded to indicate whether they are in the correct position (green) or in an incorrect position (yellow). Players can use this information to narrow down their choices, but it can be difficult to discern which letters are repeated.

To determine whether a letter appears more than once in the secret word, players must guess a word that contains the letter in question multiple times. If the letter appears in both green and yellow, it’s a sign that it’s repeated in the secret word. With this knowledge, players can make more informed guesses and increase their chances of success.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and E in them

If you’ve already used your first few tries and figured out the letters “A,” “L,” and “Y,” but have no idea of their correct positions, here’s a list of five letter words with “A,” “L,” and “Y,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘L’, and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle