Esports fans finally get their own Wordle-style guessing game for League, CS:GO, more

Now we can get the Wordle and Rankdle wrong every day.

The holiday season is filled with presents, songs, and games. For you word nerds who love a brain teaser, Wordle came out swinging with a bunch of different varieties that’ll scratch your puzzle itch, and now gamers have a legitimately good variation, just in time for the holidays.

All the “dles” have taken over the puzzle game world, with esports following the trend. The newest variation, which actually might stick around, is Rankdle.

This guessing game sets players on a course to prove they know their esport. Players pick between VALORANT, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike to see if they can guess a gamer’s rank.

Similarly to the other versions like Wordle, you’ll receive a few chances to guess the correct rank. To play, users access Rankdle.com and watch a 15-second clip, usually from a streamer, that’ll give you an insight into what rank the esport player could be. The closer you are, the more stars you receive. If you’re one rank away from the correct rank, you’ll only receive one star, but if you’re right on the money, you’ll get two.

Players will get three different clips, with the max number of stars being six. You can also test out each esport available, meaning you’ll have plenty of chances to get two stars.

You might learn a thing or two about an esport you didn’t know too well before, or you can learn tips and tricks from a higher rank.

Rankdle also allows you to submit your own clips for other players.