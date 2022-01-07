Wild Rift’s 4 upcoming champions revealed along with new terrain changes

Sett, Yuumi, Shen, and Karma will be joining the game in Patch 3.0 and 3.1

A lot of upcoming features for League of Legends: Wild Rift were revealed today during Riot Games’ 2022 season livestream.

The biggest of these is the Elemental Rift. Riot said it will be bringing some new terrain changes to the game soon. In each match, one of four elements will dominate and alter the map. Unlike League on PC, which now has six, Wild Rift will have only four elements. These are Infernal, Mountain, Ocean, and Cloud.

Riot said the new terrain changes will be implemented in a “few months.” Thus, players won’t get to see them in the upcoming Patch 3.0.

Besides this, four new champions that are coming to Wild Rift in Patches 3.0 and 3.1 have been revealed. Patch 3.0 will arrive on Jan. 19 while 3.1 will go live on March 24, according to Riot’s official patch schedule. These dates aren’t set in stone, though, as the schedule saw some changes last year.

The four new champions are:

Patch 3.0

Sett

Image via Riot Games

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Patch 3.1

Shen

Image via Riot Games

Karma

Image via Riot Games

Riot also recently revealed that five Firecracker skins are joining Wild Rift in Patch 3.0. These will be added to Teemo, Tristana, Xin Zhao, Diana, and Sett to mark the Lunar New Year, which will happen on Feb. 1.

Sparks fly! Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Firecrackers, taking off in Patch 3.0.

🧨 Firecracker Teemo

🧨 Firecracker Tristana

🧨 Firecracker Xin Zhao

🧨 Firecracker Diana

🧨 Firecracker Sett pic.twitter.com/426jRsOW8k — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 5, 2022

During the livestream today, Riot also announced details for Wild Rift esports in 2022. Eight regional leagues are joining the roadmap, which will lead to the top level of competitive Wild Rift: the Global Championship Icons. The global competition’s first edition will happen this summer in Europe with 24 teams from around the world participating.