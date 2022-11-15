The patch is bringing a lot of new features and quality of life changes to the game.

Patch 3.5, November’s major update, is set to be released soon in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The patch will bring new champions, such as Aatrox and Kayn, and lay the groundwork for Lillia’s release.

In addition to the new champions, Supervillain Jhin will be the focus of the next Wild Pass, with an Ascended version up for grabs. Patch 3.5 is expected to be introduced to Wild Rift on Nov. 17. Here are the full notes.

Wild Rift Patch 3.5 full notes and updates

New Champions

Aatrox

Kayn

Lillia: planned to release on Dec. 21 alongside Patch 3.5b

Jungle updates

Buff sharing: eliminating the Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel after eight minutes of playtime drops a buff that can be shared between players. It lasts 45 seconds.

New buff: Conservation. Every five seconds, it gains from six to 12 stacks of charge depending on the gold obtained. The charge can stack up to 150.

Buff update: Smite. It can upgrade based on the number of uses done in the game. Damage dealt to monsters are now fixed instead of scaling.

Various adjustments to Jungle monsters.

Item adjustments

New item: Horizon Focus. The Hypershot passive applies a stack to when a champion is hit from long range and two stacks when the champion is immobilized.

New item: Lord Dominik’s Regards The Adrenaline passive grants an Attack Speed buff on the first attack to an enemy when the champion has been out of combat for a short while.

Rework: Awakened Soulstealer The Soulflare passive reduces the cooldown of all abilities (including the ultimate, by 20 percent) when defeating an enemy you dealt damage to within three seconds beforehand. The Death Touch passive grants 15 magic penetration.

Update: Phase Rush Instead of granting slow resistance, the passive offers cooldown reduction and Ability Haste.

New rune: Sudden Impact It replaces the Champion rune. The champion gains Adaptive Penetration when using an aggressive ability to deal damage to enemies (including dash, blink, or teleport).



New game mode: One For All

Screengrab via Riot Games

The game mode from League of Legends on PC will arrive on Wild Rift on Nov. 18.

Quality of Life updates

New penalty added upon leaving a game.

New feature: Avoid List. You can ask to avoid certain players in your game. The list resets every week.

Deletion of All chat option.

New feature: Gallery Skin Sets Allows to see all skins from one skin line together in an image. It can be accessed from the Champions tab.



New event

Screengrab via Riot Games

Darkin’s Unleashed: Christmas-themed event.

Promotion: Crystal Rose skin set

Starting Nov. 26, players will be able to purchase boxes using Wild Cores to get Crystal Rose skins. They include: Mega Homeguards Recall Homeguards Akali Emote Riven Emote Vi Emote Akali Riven Vi Bauble Token



New skins

Blood Moon Aatrox

Soulhunter Kayn

Crystal Rose Akali

Crystal Rose Riven

Crystal Rose Vi

Some Chroma Crash skins will release alongside Patch 3.5a (for Ekko, Jinx, and Samira) and then on Patch 3.5b (for Lillia, Teemo, Thresh, Yone, and Yasuo).