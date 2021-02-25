Warring Kingdoms skins among 4 introduced to League of Legends: Wild Rift

There were two additions from this fan favorite range.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is getting more content with the addition of four skins.

The four new skins include two from the popular Warring Kingdoms set, as well as two pirate-themed skins.

Are you a cutthroat or a conqueror?



☠ Cutthroat Graves

☠ Cutpurse Twisted Fate

🐲 Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere

🐲 Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao pic.twitter.com/CWgBnu9DDM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 25, 2021

These skins are Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao and Tryndamere. This pair of skins was initially introduced to the PC League of Legends title back in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and now finally have made their way to Wild Rift.

Warring Kingdoms Tyrndamere will set you back 725 Wild Cores, while Xin Zhao’s skin is slightly pricier at 990 Wild Cores. Catpuse Twisted Fate and Cutthroat Graves are now available for purchase. Both these skins have a cost of 525 Wild Cores.

Alongside these old favorites, Wild Rift has had no shortage of new and original content introduced to the gam,e with the range of Lunar Beast skins introduced to the game at the same time as for PC. This range also included a Wild Rift-exclusive Miss Fortune skin.

With the event still running, players still have a chance to get their hands on the limited-time event rewards by completing challenges before the time runs out early in March.

These event-exclusive rewards include borders, emotes, icons, loot, and more.