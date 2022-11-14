Supervillain Jhin gets comic-inspired trailer ahead of Wild Rift debut

The Super Villain Jhin skin is making its debut in Wild Rift with the release of Patch 3.5 on Nov. 17. To celebrate the release of this unique skin and emphasize Jhin’s role as a villain in Wild Rift, Riot Games released a comic-inspired trailer featuring Jhin, and Jhin only.

In the trailer, we first see Jhin using his four auto-attacks to destroy surveillance cameras, each shot culminating with a comic-like “BANG!” Then, he uses Curtain Call to destroy an artifact, and lastly, Jhin uses Captive Audience to tear down an entire building. As debris starts falling down around him, captivated and proud by his own devastation, Jhin bows down, assuming his second form.

Since Jhin is a “meticulous criminal psychopath who believes murder is art,” there was no better way to announce this skin coming to Wild Rift than with a comic-inspired trailer. Not only does this ingenious trailer add flavor to Jhin himself and his lore, but it’s also a perfect representation of the Virtuoso and what he believes art is.

Although Riot normally loves creating themed trailers for League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra champions and events, with this trailer, we can easily say Riot went the extra mile by fully encompassing what it means to be a supervillain.

Hopefully, we’ll see more similar trailers for other games as well in the future.