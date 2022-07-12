League of Legends: Wild Rift to receive new narrative, exclusive skins for Star Guardian event

League of Legends: Wild Rift players are in for an out-of-this-world experience featuring some of their favorite champions in whimsical outfits, fighting against the evil in the stars.

Riot Games announced that the Star Guardian celebration will be extending into Wild Rift for the first time, bringing new activities and skins to the mobile title. This event will begin on July 14 alongside other Star Guardian celebrations in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, introducing a multitude of new Star Guardians—and some bad guys—to the existing cast.

As part of this event, Star Guardian skins will finally be available to purchase in Wild Rift, including new ones exclusive to the game. Ahri, Miss Fortune, Xayah, and Rakan’s Star Guardian skins will appear in the in-game shop alongside Wild Rift-exclusive Star Guardian skins for Seraphine, Orianna, and Senna. It is unclear if these skins will appear in League’s PC version, though it is unlikely.

Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan will also be introduced to the game alongside their evil counterparts, depicting the lovers having fought past the corruption consuming them. Xayah will serve as the protagonist of the Wild Rift-exclusive narrative story as she attempts to rescue Rakan with the help of some new Star Guardians at her side. An event pass will give players the chance to earn these skins with event currency, though no further details have been given.

The Wild Rift Star Guardian event will begin on July 14 and run concurrently with the other Star Guardian events in other Riot titles. The skins are expected to be available in the shop permanently, though the event itself is set to end on Aug. 29.