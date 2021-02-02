League of Legends: Wild Rift now available via Samsung Galaxy Store

League of Legends: Wild Rift continues its rollout, giving players a new option to get their hands on the game.

As of today, Wild Rift will be available in the Samsung Galaxy Store. While the app has been available previously through the Google Play Store for Android users, the new release through the Galaxy Store will grant access to players in regions who do not have access to the Google Play Store.

Today, the Samsung Galaxy Store becomes a little wilder: Wild Rift is now available! Go download it today. pic.twitter.com/cIK1iCuwIb — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 2, 2021

For many users, the announcement of this release posed more questions about when the game will be released in their respective regions. After the game’s initial rollout phases, Wild Rift was released to a further list of regions including Oceania, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The release was also pushed forward for Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East, who all received access in December.

Users looking to get their hands on the game in North America have been stuck with little information in terms of a specific date.

Despite the introduction to the Galaxy Store, users in regions that currently do not have access to the game will have to wait until that time before they can download and play. For users who want to get their hands on the game as soon as possible, players can use the Galaxy Store and the Play Store to pre-order the application for immediate download upon release.