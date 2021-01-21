League of Legends: Wild Rift introduces 5 new Star Guardian skins

League of Legends: Wild Rift continues to start 2021 strong with the introduction of even more content, this time five new fan-favorite skins from League.

The widely popular Star Guardian skin range has finally begun to enter Wild Rift, beginning with the corresponding skins for Ezreal, Janna, Jinx, Lulu, and Lux.

Burn bright with the Star Guardians.



🌟 Ezreal

🌟 Janna

🌟 Jinx

🌟 Lulu

🌟 Lux pic.twitter.com/Wzc4FMgqcf — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 21, 2021

League of Legends PC players will be familiar with these skins as they were already previously available in the game. Since their introduction, the Star Guardians have been some of the most popular skins in the game due to their unique visual and audio effects and their exceptional bright design.

All these skins are now available in the Wild Rift in-game store for the price of 1,325 Wild Cores.

Over the month so far Wild Rift has started the year by introducing a range of new champions through the current Yordle Expedition, but also a variety of skins not only for these new champions but also for other champions previously introduced into the game.

Where will your journey lead you? Traverse Runeterra to find a band of mischievous yordles (plus a bunch of Bandle City goodies) in the Yordle Expedition. pic.twitter.com/BQJfedipYv — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

Players looking to earn the latest Yordle champions have until Jan. 29 to complete the tasks as part of the event, otherwise, to claim these champions they will have to be purchased from the in-game store.