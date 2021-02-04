League of Legends: Wild Rift add 6 new Lunar Beast skins

The Lunar Beast event is here and with it has come a range of limited-edition skins available in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

To celebrate the Year of the Ox, Wild Rift has introduced six new skins for different champions styled after the event. With the event set in a futuristic world based in 2057, these exclusive skins boast an impressive combination of modern streetwear combined with ancient weaponry coming together to create an extremely unique style.

The Lunar Beast squad is here, relics and all.

🐂 Miss Fortune

🐂 Alistar

🐂 Annie

🐂 Fiora

🐂 Jarvan IV

🐂 Darius pic.twitter.com/qu5KGRkOKK — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 4, 2021

Currently, the skins available are for Miss Fortune, Alistar, Annie, Fiora, Jarvan IV, and Darius. While the event will run on the PC League of Legends title in unaccent, the Lunar Beast Miss Fortune skin is exclusive to Wild Rift.

Power up each Lunar Relic from Darius, Miss Fortune, Annie, and the rest of the squad to tame the beast and unlock rewards during the Lunar Beast event. pic.twitter.com/qRQC1rbIa3 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 4, 2021

Along with the skins, Wild Rift will also hold a limited-time event with the opportunity to earn rewards such as borders, icons, loot, and emotes.

The event will conclude on March 10 and will reveal a special update coming to the event on Feb. 12.