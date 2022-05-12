Best Kayle builds in Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the successor to the wildly popular League of Legends. The game was such a smash hit on the PC platform that the mobile version was eventually released to great fanfare as well. This was in part due to the familiar mechanics and mostly because of the familiar roster of champions that make the game what it is today.

In this guide, we will be talking about one of those champions: Kayle, and the best ways to build her.

Kayle

Kayle the Righteous is an AD or AP champion that is primarily played as a carry in the Baron lane. She is typically played solo and is categorized as a hyper carry. The flexibility between AD and AP builds and her skills make her incredibly versatile in her playstyle.

Skills

All of Kayle’s skills are quite interesting and fun to use, but her passive can be difficult to fully grasp at first:

Divine Ascent (Passive): Kayle ascends every few levels, gaining bonuses to herself as the game progresses. This passive will be explained in detail further below.

Kayle ascends every few levels, gaining bonuses to herself as the game progresses. This passive will be explained in detail further below. Radiant Blast: Launches a heavenly sword in a certain direction that does 60/110/160/210 bonus magic damage on collision with an enemy. The attack proceeds to expand in an AOE and slows all the affected enemies for two seconds upon contact. Adding to this, the enemies’ armor and magic resistance are also reduced by 15 percent for four seconds.

Launches a heavenly sword in a certain direction that does 60/110/160/210 bonus magic damage on collision with an enemy. The attack proceeds to expand in an AOE and slows all the affected enemies for two seconds upon contact. Adding to this, the enemies’ armor and magic resistance are also reduced by 15 percent for four seconds. Celestial Blessing: Heals Kayle and a chosen ally for 60/100/140/180 HP while granting them both a movement speed increase of 25/30/35/40 percent for two seconds.

Heals Kayle and a chosen ally for 60/100/140/180 HP while granting them both a movement speed increase of 25/30/35/40 percent for two seconds. Starfire Spellblade: Kayle’s next basic attack is ranged, dealing damage equal to 8/9/10/11 percent of the target’s missing health. Also passively makes Kayle’s basic attacks do bonus magic damage. Reaching level 10 causes the attack to also explode in an AOE, damaging all enemies.

Kayle’s next basic attack is ranged, dealing damage equal to 8/9/10/11 percent of the target’s missing health. Also passively makes Kayle’s basic attacks do bonus magic damage. Reaching level 10 causes the attack to also explode in an AOE, damaging all enemies. Divine Judgement: Grants invulnerability to either Kayle or an ally for 2.5 seconds. After a short delay, blades fall on all enemies around the target dealing 150/275/400 magic damage.

The basis of all of Kayle’s abilities is her Divine Ascent. As a passive, this one is quite unique, providing a variety of effects as the game progresses and Kayle levels up, starting from level one.

Level one: Grants all basic attacks four percent bonus attack speed, stacking up to a max of 20 percent with the fifth attack. After five stacks, Kayle also gains eight percent increased movement speed.

Level five: Kayle gets ranged attack capabilities with an attack range of 525.

Level 10: Each attack speed stack also launches a wave of fire dealing 8/12/16/20/24 bonus magic damage to all enemies. This can also proc critical strikes.

Level 15: Kayle’s attack range increases to 575 and the stacking effects become permanent.

Radiant Blast is Kayle’s setup skill for initiating fights. This skill does good damage and debuffs the enemies caught even better. This ability can both slow and reduce all of the target’s defenses by 15 percent, effectively crippling them for the next few seconds.

A great support skill, Celestial Blessing heals both Kayle and an ally for a good amount of health, while also buffing their movement speed, getting them both out of sticky situations. This ability is also incredibly clutch and it benefits a hyper carry like Kayle to have a support skill.

Starfire Spellblade has some layers to it. Passively, it boosts Kayle’s magic damage with every hit. Actively, it gives her bonus damage on her next attack with added range. And finally, with her level 10 Divine Ascent bonus, the skill also tends to explode, dealing AOE damage with a chance to proc on-hit effects, like critical strikes.

Her ultimate is another combination of support and damage-dealing. Divine Judgement makes Kayle or an ally straight-up immortal for a short duration while also doing massive magic damage to all enemies caught in the radius of the spell.

Items

These items will bring out Kayle’s full power in the late game:

Infinity Orb

Mercury’s Treads – Stasis

Nashor’s Tooth

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Void Staff

Wit’s End

Infinity Orb provides a lot of bonuses in one item. Upon building it, it provides a boost to health and AP, while also passively providing movement speed and magic penetration. Not only that, but all critical strikes do 20 percent bonus damage against enemies with less than 35 percent health and that includes ability crits.

The Stasis effect from Mercury’s Treads might seem like a detriment at first, but it is amazing in sticky situations, making Kayle untargetable and invulnerable for the duration. This can be a double-edged sword, however, since Kayle would not be able to move out of harm’s way later.

Nashor’s Tooth’s placement here is pretty straightforward, it boosts every basic attack with bonus magic damage, while Rabadon’s Deathcap provides yet another boost to damage, increasing magic damage by a flat 40 percent. Both of these items provide more of the same, just increasing Kayle’s power further. Finally, the Void Staff completes this trio of items by providing a whopping 40 percent magic penetration, further amplifying her skill damage along with the previous two items in this build.

Rounding off this build on this hyper carry, Wit’s End will definitely bring Kayle’s enemies to their wits’ end when this item provides further magic damage increase per hit, along with an added caveat. If Kayle’s HP falls below 50 percent, this item will allow her to heal off a percentage of the damage she does to all enemies that get hit, ensuring massive sustainability at low HP.

Build

Image via Riot Games

Being a hyper carry, Kayle can be devastating in the closing moments of the match. Her build does not offer too much variation, however, with one prominent skill build taking precedence over the other known skill progressions.

With Starfire Spellblade being the overpowered skill that it seems to be, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind when it is recommended to be maxed out at level seven. The damage output and additional effects it provides in conjunction with Kayle’s Divine Ascent are just too strong to pass up on.

Each of her other two basic skills are taken at one value point each in the early levels. Following this, if players choose to go down the path of pure damage, then maxing out Radiant Blast next would be the way to go. If Kayle tends to lean into more of a supporting role from here, which we do not recommend, Celestial Blessing is the preferred choice.

We still believe leaving Celestial Blessing for the end is the best choice, since it would be best to utilize her Starfire Spellblade to its maximum potential by snowballing along with Radiant Blast, ensuring that the match comes to a swift end.

Divine Judgement is also leveled up at the earliest, being levels five, nine, and 13.