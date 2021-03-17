Alliance signs Wild Rift team from Singapore

The team of former League of Legends pros is looking to make waves in Wild Rift.

Swedish esports organization Alliance is expanding into Southeast Asian territory with its latest announcement.

The org signed a Singaporean Wild Rift team today, “filled to the brim with experience.”

Former League of Legends players Shinsekai, Raven, and Rich, who competed in the Pacific Championship Series (PCS) under the Resurgence banner, and Kryonics, who played for Singapore Sentinels in the Garena Premier League (GPL), join CwJ and coach Glaceox.

The team has won several Wild Rift community tournaments in Asia. And with their “extensive experience,” they’ll look to achieve “greatness” in the weeks and months to come.

As a part of the signing, the org will also be making “fun, organic” content following the journey of the players.

“Wild Rift is going to become an AAA mobile title, and I couldn’t be happier that we now get to foster a team whom we aim to help grow into globally recognized champions,” Alliance CEO Jonathan Berg said.

The team will make their debut with Alliance when they compete in the League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Icon Series: Preseason, hosted by Riot Games, on Friday, March 26.