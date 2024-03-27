How to unlock Ascent Fusion in Warframe

For anyone with too many Archon Shards in Warframe, now’s the time to combine them to create powerful Tauforged Shards through Ascent Fusion. This new system can be unlocked if you meet all the requirements and want to add more Tauforged Shards to your Warframe.

Tauforged Shards are the stronger version of Archon Shards. These boost your Warframe’s stats, making them far stronger than their standard abilities. Usually, a Tauforged Shard is a rarer drop than the Archon Shard, but with Ascent Fusion, these items become much easier to obtain in Warframe. You must unlock Ascent Fusion using a particular method before you can start fusing your Archon Shards.

How Ascent Fusion works in Warframe

Combine your three Archon Shards to create aTauforged Shard. Image via Digital Extremes

Before you can start using Ascent Fusion, there’s a process to unlock it in Warframe. You need to make your way through the main story of Warframe, have access to the Sanctum Anatomica, and have finished up The New War story missions. These are all the items you need to begin.

Helminth Archon Shard Segment

Helminth Coalescent Segment

Three Same Archon Shards

100 Stela

You may already have many items if you’re one of those who regularly acquire Archon Shards. You can get the Helminth Archon Shard Segment by working through the Veilbreaker quest, which you can get after completing The New War. The Helminth Coalescent Segment appears on the Sanctum Anatomica when you reach rank two with the Cavia Syndicate. Those are the big two you need, and from there, it all comes down to having at least three of the Archon Shards and 100 Stela. You can get Stela by farming it in Albrecht’s Laboratories on Deimos.

Once you have everything, make your way to the Helminth chair. You should now find an “Ascent Fusion” icon under the Archon Shards tab. You can fuse any of the six types of Archon Shards you have collected, so long as you have three of the same kind. You won’t be able to combine three different Archon Shards together.

After you confirm the three you want to select, use the 100 Stela you grabbed and you can now create the Tauforged Shard from those three. The Ascent Fusion system in Warframe should be a better way for you to acquire these difficult items and further boost your Warframe’s stats based on your referred builds.

