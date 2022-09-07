How to get Styanax in Warframe

Here's how you can get Styanax for free, and what you can do if you've missed the window.

Warframe‘s 50th unique Warframe is making a splash. The heroic defender launched alongside the Veilbreaker update, and armed with Axios and Tharros—his javelin and his shield—he will bring the fight to the Sol System.

Styanax is a tanky frame that can support allies and debuff enemies, all while staying in the thick of the fight and even drawing enemy aggro to himself with his Rally Point ability, which also regenerates energy and shields for nearby allies. His Tharros Strike ability will remove enemy shields and armor and regenerate Styanax’s health for each enemy hit, which also makes it a good way to keep the Warframe’s aggression up. Styanax comes with an Orokin Catalyst, as well as a Naramon (—) aura polarity and Naramon and Vazarin (D) polarities on the rest of his kit, which can already give players some customization options from the get-go.

Digital Extremes released the heroic Warframe for free for a limited time alongside the Veilbreaker update. Here’s how you can get Styanax for free, and what you can do to add him to your arsenal if you’ve missed the free window.

How to get Styanax for free in Warframe‘s Veilbreaker update

Styanax will be available for free to all players just by logging into Warframe between Sept. 7 and 21, which gives players a two-week window since the release of Veilbreaker to obtain the heroic Warframe. Digital Extremes temporarily disabled the Styanax giveaway, however, since players were reportedly receiving multiple messages (and presumably multiple copies of the Warframe). Though you can log in as normal, you won’t receive Styanax in your Arsenal.

Once the giveaway is back, Styanax will be available in your Arsenal when you log in during the limited-time window, and you can look out for an inbox message from the Lotus (or not, depending on your choices in The New War) to confirm you have obtained the heroic Warframe. Styanax also comes with his own Warframe slot, so you don’t have to worry about having enough room for him.

Though that is the cheapest and simplest way to obtain Styanax, players can still unlock him after the grace period ends, but they will need a few extra steps to do so.

How to get Styanax in Warframe

Styanax will also be available from the new character, Chipper, who will serve as a vendor from the Kahl’s Garrison Syndicate, available after finishing the Veilbreaker quest. Kahl’s weekly mission will go live on Sept. 14, so players who want to obtain Styanax after the free window closes will have to chase him from the Syndicate. Chipper will also award players with new Kahl-175 cosmetics, mods, and weapon blueprints. The weekly missions for Kahl’s Garrison will give players Stock, which is the currency used to exchange goods with Chipper.