Digital Extremes confirms this long-awaited feature is finally coming to Warframe this year

Digital Extremes has confirmed that Warframe will finally be getting cross-save support—one of the most long-awaited features—later this year.

The developer has yet to reveal the full details of the upcoming feature. However, the X (formerly Twitter) post for the announcement claims players will soon be able to “take your account with you anywhere, on any platform.”

Cross Save is coming to #Warframe in 2023!



Take your account with you anywhere, on any platform. Coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/LYIbiPN6l0 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) August 26, 2023

This statement confirms Warframe players will be able to use their account on every platform and will be able to carry over their progression to any other platform should they choose to. This is a great inclusion, as Warframe is currently available on all platforms. This means players who play on consoles can transfer or continue their session on PC and vice versa without the risk of losing their progress.

Additionally, while a specific release date has yet to be revealed, the developer has confirmed the feature will be released later this year, so players don’t have to wait long for it. The cross-save feature was announced along with the crossplay feature in 2021, and the crossplay feature launched in December last year.

During TennoCon 2023, Digital Extremes also released a new heirloom collection for the Frost and Mag warframes and detailed the upcoming Abyss of Dagarath update.

A gameplay video for the upcoming Whispers in the Walls quest was also released, and the developer announced that the Warframe mobile port, which was announced back in 2021, will launch for iOS devices sometime in 2024.

