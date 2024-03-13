Warframe: Best ways to farm Kuva (2024)

Using Kuva in Warframe is key for cycling your Riven Mods to the perfect spot or crafting new items. You’ll often need thousands of Kuva, making it key to know the most efficient farming methods to save time.

Warframe offers many ways to collect Kuva. Your choice might depend on other farming activities or where you are in the game. However, some methods stand out for offering the most Kuva per hour, making them the go-to choices for efficient farming.

Best methods to get Kuva in Warframe

Here are the top three ways to quickly farm Kuva in Warframe. These methods are more advanced and might need you to finish certain missions, like The War Within, or unlock specific endgame content before you can use them:

Steel Path Kuva Survival: The best Kuva farming spot is on Taveuni in the Kuva Fortress. Here, the goal is to convert Life Support capsules into Kuva Harvesters, which drop Kuva if you successfully defend them. Each harvester yields 200 Kuva, a number that can increase with Resource Boosters and specific Warframes. For optimal results, stick to runs of around 30 minutes. Kuva Disruption: This mission, on the Tamu node in the Kuva Fortress, also offers a good haul of Kuva per run, earned both from defeating Demos and completing rotations. To efficiently complete this mission, a coordinated team is necessary to keep all consoles active and eliminate foes swiftly. Solo players or uncoordinated groups might find it less effective. Buying from Vendors: This approach involves farming other currencies in specific game modes and exchanging them for Kuva. However, there’s a weekly limit to how much you can get this way per NPC. The details are as follows:

Vendor Price Kuva purchased Teshin 15 Steel Essence 10,000 Arbitrations Vendor 25 Vitus Essence 10,000 Archimedean Yonta 5 Voidplume Pinions 35,000 Kuva Palladino 10 Riven Slivers 35,000 Kuva Acrithis 10 Pathos Clamps 5,000 Kuva Nightwave Offerings 50 Cred 10,000 Kuva

Early game Kuva farm in Warframe

Although the farming methods mentioned are highly efficient, many involve late-game content like The Steel Path. For those earlier in the game needing Kuva, Kuva Siphon missions in the Kuva Fortress are your best bet. You’ll need to have finished The War Within mission, but this is the soonest you can start farming Kuva directly for any purpose you have in mind.

Other alternative Kuva farms in Warframe

Other less efficient Kuva farms that you might still want to try once or twice are: