How to get more Recycle Grid buttons in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble is a mobile action strategy game with major characters and familiar NPCs from the Warcraft franchise. A massive part of Warcraft Rumble is the Grid system, which you can recycle and reload for alternative benefits.

The central way that you will build and upgrade your army in Warcraft Rumble is by using the Grid. The Grid is a three-by-three board where you are given an array of units, talents, leaders, and other assets. The Grid refreshes daily, but you can manually change out the Grid’s offerings yourself.

How to Recycle the Grid in Warcraft Rumble

The Recycle icon will appear underneath your Grid options | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can recycle the Grid and get new potential units, talents, or leaders by hitting the big red button that reads “Do It!” From the starting screen of Warcraft Rumble, hit the chest icon on the far left at the bottom of the screen.

Pressing this icon will bring up all of your current offers. At the bottom of the screen should also be a timer that will tell you whenever your next refresh, or recombobulation, will occur. This usually is on a 24-hour cycle, so you never have to wait to long before you are given new options. If you have a recycle to use yourself, then there will be a large red button at the bottom of the screen that you can press.

How to get more Recycles in Warcraft Rumble

If you don’t want to wait the given time for an automatic Grid reset, then you can farm recycles through a few methods. The best way to get more Grid resets is by completing the missions along the Warcraft Rumble campaign. By going through the map, you can unlock new units, leaders, and even recycles for your Grid.

Next, you can also complete daily quests. These are temporary quests that rotate on a daily basis that require you to win, play, or complete other specific tasks in Warcraft Rumble. Many times the reward will be upgrades, but you can also get more recycles through this method as well. Either way you get recycles, you can stack these up until you want to change the offerings presented to you.