How to fix the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error in Warcraft Rumble

Failing to claim your Dungeon Reward in Warcraft Rumble is one of the more frustrating experiences in the mobile game. Despite being a relatively simple process, the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error prevents players from receiving their rewards.

The error reads, “Something went wrong when claiming dungeon reward.” and pressing okay causes players to get stuck in an endless loop as they can’t tell what could have gone wrong. While this looks like an error only Blizzard can fix, Warcraft Rumble fans brainstormed in community forums to find temporary solutions for the error.

After replicating the error, I verified the most suggested fix for the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error in Warcraft Rumble, but some players still continue to receive this error even after applying the following solution.

Fixing the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error in Warcraft Rumble

Press OK after receiving the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error and switch your active deck to the one you initially began the dungeon run with to fix the error. This process can be completed through the army tab. Upon returning to your initial deck, you should be able to claim your dungeon reward and start a new run.

The only obstacle left between you and your dungeon rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This applies to your leaders too. Even if you were only to switch your Rumble leader while not touching any of the other characters, the bug would still appear as you try to claim your reward. Ensure you have the same leader and all of your units in the same order before trying to claim your dungeon reward again.

Why does the Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error appear in Warcraft Rumble?

The Dungeon Reward Claim Failed error usually appears when players change active deck after starting a dungeon run. When the game detects you’re playing a different deck than the one you started the run with, it triggers this error.

This, in turn, makes it impossible for you to claim your reward.

While many Warcraft Rumble fans could solve this error by reverting to their original decks, the error persisted for others, requiring a permanent fix by Blizzard.