How to fix no sound error in Warcraft Rumble

If you’re playing Warcraft Rumble and you notice there’s no sound in the game on your iPhone or Android, but other apps are working fine, there are a few simple steps you can try to solve the problem.

How to fix the no sound bug in Warcraft Rumble

Check sound settings in Warcraft Rumble

To fix the sound in Warcraft Rumble, start by checking the sound settings in the app. Open the game, tap the profile icon on the top left, then tap settings. Make sure the options for music and sound effects are turned on.

Check sound settings on iPhone or Android

Next, take a look at the sound settings on your iPhone or Android. It’s possible it might be on silent mode or the volume might be really low. Checking this before you try anything else is a good idea. There’s also a chance that your phone is still connected to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones you were previously using, and your game’s audio is simply playing in those as opposed to out of your phone’s speakers.

Without sound, you can’t hear all the action. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Clear Warcraft Rumble’s cache

If the sound settings look correct, the next step is to clear the cache for Warcraft Rumble. This can fix any hidden issues with the app’s files that might be causing the sound to not work.

For iPhone users, go to Settings, then General, followed by iPhone Storage. Scroll until you find Warcraft Rumble and tap Offload App .

. For Android users, go to Settings, select Apps, then See All. Find Warcraft Rumble, choose Storage and Cache, and then Clear Cache.

Remember, clearing the cache might reset some parts of the game, so it’s best not to clear the cache while you’re in the middle of playing as you could lose some progress. Do it before or after.

Make sure Warcraft Rumble is updated to the latest version. Missing an update or two can lead to problems like the no sound issue, so it’s a good idea to check to see if you have the latest version installed.

Uninstall and reinstall Warcraft Rumble

If you’ve tried everything and still have no sound, try uninstalling and reinstalling Warcraft Rumble. It’s not certain to fix the issue, but it’s worth a try in case the original installation didn’t go as planned.