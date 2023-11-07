How to fix loading stuck at 50% error in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble has just arrived on mobile devices, but like with every other Blizzard game before it, there are a host of issues plaguing players such as the notorious 50% loading screen bug.

This issue sadly seems to affect a large number of players when booting up the game, with the loading bar getting to 50 percent and then just failing to get past it. It’s annoying and means you can’t get in to enjoy the game at all.

So, here are potential ways you can go about fixing it

Stuck at 50% on launch screen error fixes for Warcraft Rumble

Stuck in a loop | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a host of reasons why the game might be stuck loading at 50%, and with it, there are a lot of fixes. Here are some of the common ones you could try to finally get back into the game.

1. Wait it Out

For starters, the game has only just launched leading to an influx of players trying to get onto the servers. This leads to a lot of slowdowns and potential trouble during peak playing hours across the globe.

As such, sometimes the best fix is to just wait for things to load. It might take longer than expected, but if you keep turning off the app and trying to load it again, it could potentially push you to the back of the queue trying to join the server and leave you waiting longer.

2. Reinstall Warcraft Rumble

Obviously, outside of closing and reopening the app, another way we got around the initial problems was completely reinstalling the game. Deleting it from our phones and then installing it again from the store makes you go through the tutorial again which can be a bit of a pain but at least you know it works. Ideally don’t do this if you have played for a while, however, as there is a risk of you losing all your progress.

3. Check for Account Issues

There is a slim chance that the loading issue might be tied to either your account or data corruption. There is a way to check this by playing as a Guest instead of using your main account. If the game loads when you play as a Guest, then it might be an account issue at play here so worth reaching out to Blizzard support to see if they can help you.

4. Check to see if the Servers are live

Lastly, and more commonly, a game not loading could be down to a bigger issue to do with the developer. It’s likely you are not the only one having this issue, so before doing anything drastic look on social media and places like Reddit to see if others are having the same issue as you are. This could mean there is a problem with the game’s servers, it is down for an update, or some other issue out of your control.