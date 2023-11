All Minis in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble plays around with the tabletop game genre by calling the members of your team “Minis”, just like the 3D models you would place in a map. There are more than 65 Minis in the game, each with unique abilities.

All Minis are part of one of the five armies: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Blackrock, and Undead. They all have unique characteristics and a set of leaders with special powers to lead your team to victory.

You can even download all Warcraft Rumble Minis blueprints for free on Blizzard’s website, so you can have them in real life, not just your phone.

Alliance

You’ll find Minis focused on defense, healing, and stealth in the Alliance, plus a higher number of Spells. This army is led by three leaders: Tirion Fordring, Maiev Shadowsong, and Jaina Proudmoore.

Arcane Blast

Double the elemental damage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: One Gold.

One Gold. Strong against: Armored.

Armored. Weak against: One-target units.

Blizzard

The forecast predicts a blizzard. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Strong against: Armored.

Armored. Weak against: One-target units.

Defias Bandits

You won’t see them coming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: One Gold.

One Gold. Trait: Stealth.

Stealth. Weak against: Area damage.

A squad of soldiers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Trait: Tank.

Tank. Weak against: Area Damage.

Gryphon Rider

She looks so happy to battle. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Trait: Flier.

Flier. Weak against: Squad units.

Harvest Golem

The enemies will have to kill it twice. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Trait: Tank.

Tank. Weak against: Squad units.

Holy Nova

A great healing spell. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Strong against: Armored.

Armored. Weak against: One-target units.

Huntress

She is fast and she attacks from afar. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Trait: Fast.

Fast. Weak against: One-target units.

Jaina Proudmoore

She’ll make all spell stronger. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target Leader.

One-target Leader. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Elemental and Frost.

Elemental and Frost. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: Increases your Spells’ level by three.

Kobold

It is happy just to mine. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: One Gold.

One Gold. Strong trait: Miner.

Miner. Weak against: Squad units.

Maiev Shadowsong

The ultimate stealth. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE Leader.

AoE Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Traits: Steath and Unbound.

Steath and Unbound. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Each Unbound troop reduces Maiev’s cost by one.

Mountaineer

You’ll have to kill both the man and the bear. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee and Ranged.

Melee and Ranged. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Strong trait: Tank.

Tank. Weak against: Area damage.

S.A.F.E. Pilot

She isn’t afraid to let go of her airplane. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Elemental and Unbound.

Elemental and Unbound. Weak against: One-target units.

Tirion Fordring

He heals, he protects, and he attacks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank, Armored, and Healer.

Tank, Armored, and Healer. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: Heals all nearby friendly units.

Worgen

It will ambush enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Strong traits: Stealth and Unbound.

Stealth and Unbound. Weak against: Squad units.

Beast

Beasts are the animal Minis. Most Beast Minis are faster or can tank more damage than the other armies. They also have their leaders: Charlga Razorflank and Hogger.

Angry Chickens

One chicken is already scary, imagine a whole flock. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Trait: Fast.

Fast. Weak against: Area damage.

Charlga Razorflank

She can immobilize foes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target Leader.

One-target Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Percent Damage, Bombard, and Attack Root.

Percent Damage, Bombard, and Attack Root. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: Minis in your hand share the same cost.

Gnoll Brute

This hyena laughs at tower damage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Trait: Tank.

Tank. Weak against: One-target units.

Harpies

A trio of harpies coming your way. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Trait: Fast.

Fast. Weak against: Area damage.

Hogger

Look at the size of that ham. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE Leader.

AoE Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Trait: Tank.

Tank. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Hogger’s movement and attack speed increase 35 percent each time he is played.

Murloc Tidehunters

Fast and chaotic amphibians. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Trait: Fast.

Fast. Weak against: Area damage.

Old Murk-Eye

It stuns enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE Leader.

AoE Leader. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental and Fast.

Elemental and Fast. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Summon a Murloc Tidehunter for each Gold spent on other Minis for five seconds after deploying.

Polymorph

The greatest enemy can just become a sheep. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Weak against: One-target units.

Prowler

A fast tank in wolf’s skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Fast and Tank.

Fast and Tank. Weak against: Squad units.

Quilboar

It’s resitant to elemental damage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Unbound and Resistant.

Unbound and Resistant. Weak against: Squad units.

Raptors

Fast moving dinosaurs are scary. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Fast.

Fast. Weak against: One-target units.

Spiderlings

They bite and they poison. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Poisonous and Vulnerable.

Poisonous and Vulnerable. Weak against: Area damage.

Vultures

They multiply from fallen enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: One Gold.

One Gold. Traits: Fast and Carrion.

Fast and Carrion. Weak against: Area Damage.

Blackrock

Blackrock Minis are like the name suggests—rocky—but they are also fire-themed, dealing a lot of elemental damage. Blackrock leaders include Rend Blackhand and General Drakkisath.

Core Hounds

It revives! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Traits: Resistant, Revive, and Tank.

Resistant, Revive, and Tank. Weak against: Area damage.

Dark Iron Miner

Can be placed directly in a gold vein. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Unbound and Miner.

Unbound and Miner. Weak against: Squad units.

Deep Breath

Just what is the most terrifying part of a dragon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

Drake

Great against other flying foes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

Earth Elemental

A tank you can place anywhere you want. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Siege Specialist.

Siege Specialist. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Tank, Armored, Unbound, and Siege Damage.

Tank, Armored, Unbound, and Siege Damage. Weak against: Squad units.

Fire Elemental

It’s great to absorb tower damage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank, Elemental, and Resistant.

Tank, Elemental, and Resistant. Weak against: One-target units.

Firehammer

Her attack speed increases in combat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Ranged.

Ranged. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental and Fury.

Elemental and Fury. Weak against: Squad units.

Flamewaker

Its attacks will go farther the more foes it hits. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Elemental and Bombard.

Elemental and Bombard. Weak against: One-target units.

General Drakkisath

A menacing general. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target Leader.

One-target Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Tank, Elemental, and Resistant.

Tank, Elemental, and Resistant. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: Nearby enemies take 50 percent more Elemental damage.

Living Bomb

All affected enemies will become dazed. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

Molten Giant

Great to take down towers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Traits: Tank, Armored, and Siege Damage.

Tank, Armored, and Siege Damage. Weak against: Squad units.

Pyromancer

She will melt foes’ armors in a second. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

Rend Blackhand

Enemies will have to destroy the mount first. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Traits: Elemental and Dismounts.

Elemental and Dismounts. Weak against: One-target units.

Smoke Bomb

A simple smoke bomb. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: One Gold.

One Gold. Weak against: One-target units.

Whelp Eggs

They reach into their final form when attacked. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Elemental, Unbound, and Hatching.

Elemental, Unbound, and Hatching. Weak against: Area damage.

Horde

The Horde army features the goblin Minis. Leaders like Grommash Hellscream, Sneed, and Cairne Bloodhoof encourage building momentum through earning additional gold, fast attacking Troops, and enemy control with area of effect stuns.

Bat Rider

She will only attack ground enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Elemental and Bombard.

Elemental and Bombard. Weak against: One-target units.

Cairne Bloodhoof

A tank leader that also increases Horde army’s health. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE Leader.

AoE Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Attack and Attack Stun.

Attack and Attack Stun. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Your Horde minis have 20 percent increased Health.

Chain Lightning

Great against armored enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

Darkspear Troll

Just a ranged goblin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Weak against: Squad units.

Execute

Great against tanks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Weak against: One-target units.

Frostwolf Shaman

A healer goblin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elementa and Healer.

Elementa and Healer. Weak against: Squad units.

Goblin Sapper

Warcraft Rumble’s Junkrat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Siege Specialist.

Siege Specialist. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Siege Damage.

Siege Damage. Weak against: Area damage.

Grommash Hellscream

A leader full of bloodlust. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target Leader.

One-target Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank and Bloodlust.

Tank and Bloodlust. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: All nearby friendly units gain Bloodlust.

Ogre Mage

It shoots fireballs even though it’s blue. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Elemental and Bloodlust.

Elemental and Bloodlust. Weak against: One-target units.

Sneed

A mecha suit that can mine. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Tank, Armored, and Siege Damage.

Tank, Armored, and Siege Damage. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Gain two Gold anytime a Siege Damage unit destroys a Tower, opens a Chest, or captures a meeting stone.

Stonehoof Tauren

An adorable tank. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank and Charge.

Tank and Charge. Weak against: Squad units.

Warsong Grunts

His speed is increased while in combat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Five Gold.

Five Gold. Traits: Tank and Fury.

Tank and Fury. Weak against: Area damage.

Warsong Raider

She looks so badass. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Siege Damage, Fats, and Tank.

Siege Damage, Fats, and Tank. Weak against: Squad units.

Undead

Undead Minis unite the necromancers, zombies, and skeletons into an army. The leaders —Bloodmage Thalnos, Baron Rivendare, and Sylvanas Windrunner—will help to cast strong spells and summon the dead.

Abomination

One of the hardest tanks to take down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Six Gold.

Six Gold. Traits: Tank and Hook.

Tank and Hook. Weak against: One-target units.

Banshee

She will take control of an enemy unit. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Trait: Possession.

Possession. Weak against: Squad units.

Baron Rivendare

One of the coolest designs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target Leader.

One-target Leader. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank, Armored, Elemental, and Fast.

Tank, Armored, Elemental, and Fast. Weak against: Squad units.

Squad units. Leader ability: Rivendare periodically summons Skeletons at buildings you control.

Bloodmage Thalnos

Skull leader for the win. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE Leader.

AoE Leader. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental.

Elemental. Weak against: One-target units.

One-target units. Leader ability: Thalnos gains one Level for each Spell you play, until death.

Cheat Death

Who wouldn’t cheat death. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Spell.

Spell. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Weak against: One-target units.

Gargoyle

A great tank. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Flying.

Flying. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Tank, Siege Damage, and Armored.

Tank, Siege Damage, and Armored. Weak against: Squad units.

Ghoul

Consumes gold to regain health. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Tank and Cannibalize.

Tank and Cannibalize. Weak against: Squad units.

Meat Magon

Just a meat catapult on wheels. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Three Gold.

Three Gold. Traits: Siege Damage, Longshot, and Bombard.

Siege Damage, Longshot, and Bombard. Weak against: One-target units.

Necromancer

Keeps summoning more skeletons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: One-target.

One-target. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Elemental and Summoner.

Elemental and Summoner. Weak against: Squad units.

Plague Farmer

Is strong against armored foes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: AoE.

AoE. Damage: Ranged.

Ranged. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Traits: Poisonous and Bombard.

Poisonous and Bombard. Weak against: One-target units.

Skeleton Party

Deals frost damage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Four Gold.

Four Gold. Traits: Unbound, Elemental, and Frost.

Unbound, Elemental, and Frost. Weak against: Area damage.

Skeletons

Can be placed anywhere on the map. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Type: Squad.

Squad. Damage: Melee.

Melee. Cost: Two Gold.

Two Gold. Trait: Unbound.

Unbound. Weak against: Area damage.

Sylvanas Windrunner

She summons a banshee on death. Image via Blizzard Entertainment