ZETA DIVISION signs VALORANT Game Changers roster

Japenese team ZETA DIVISION has signed five female VALORANT players to complete its Game Changers roster, the organization announced today.

The team opened a search for a female team on June 15 and acquired suzu, aco, Moco, romia, and flappy, following their month-long trial process. The team will look to compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Game Changers Japan, which is set to begin on Aug. 7 and conclude the following day.

“As a female team of ZETA DIVISION, we will do our best to deliver exciting matches,” the team said in the release.

The tournament will begin with an open qualifier, and the top four teams will qualify for a slice of the $7,236 USD prize pool. The top two will qualify for the Game Changers East Asia circuit. Game Changers in Japan will be the first female national VALORANT tournament, the team said in its release.

One team from East Asia will qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Game Changers Championship later this year as well. The tournament will begin on Nov. 11 and conclude on Nov. 15 and is set to be held in Berlin.

Teams from around the world will compete to become the best Game Changers team in the world. Two teams from North America will secure qualification for the tournament while teams from Brazil, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC will also attend the event.

ZETA DIVISION’s male team finished third at VCT Masters Reykjavík but failed to qualify for VCT Masters Copenhagen, which saw FunPlus Phoenix crowned as the victors.