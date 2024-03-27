Zachary “Zekken” Patroneis cemented his plae as one of the best VALORANT players in the world with Sentinels at VCT Masters Madrid. His skills and strategic thinking propelled him to the top of the game’s competitive scene, where Zekken’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair might make a difference.
While mastering individual skills is crucial, pros like Zekken also take great care of their VALORANT settings. These personalized configurations contribute significantly to their impressive performances, and they can serve as great starting points for players looking to optimize their personal layouts.
While I’d wish I could transform into Zekken after changing my VALORANT settings, every player has a unique style and feel for the game. However, understanding Zekken’s VALORANT setup can provide valuable insights and help you get better at VALORANT
Zekken’s crosshair settings in VALORANT
Zekken prefers a simple crosshair layout in VALORANT which allows him to keep track of his enemies more easily.
|Settings
|Value
|Crosshair Code
|0;P;h;0;d;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
|Color
|White
|Crosshair Color
|ffffff
|Outlines
|Off
|Center Dot
|Off
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Line Opacity
|One
|Inner Line Length
|Four
|Inner Line Thickness
|Two
|Inner Line Offset
|Zero
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT
Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT favor speed, so you might need to tune them to your liking.
|Settings
|Value
|DPI
|1600
|Sensitivity
|0.175
|Scoped Sensitivity
|0.8
|ADS Sensitivity
|One
|eDPI
|280
|Polling Rate
|1,000 Hz
|Windows Sensitivity
|Six
|Raw Input Buffer
|On
Zekken’s video settings in VALORANT
Even with the best gaming PC possible, Zekken prefers keeping his VALORANT video settings low to ensure maximum fps.
|Settings
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Aspect Ratio Method
|Fill
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
|Enemy Highlight Color
|Red
Zekken’s keybinds in VALORANT
|Settings
|Value
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|One
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|Two
|Equip Melee Weapon
|Three
|Equip Spike
|Four
|Use/Equip Ability: 1
|Q
|Use/Equip Ability: 2
|E
|Use/Equip Ability: 3
|C
|Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate
|X
Zekken’s map settings in VALORANT
|Settings
|Value
|Rotate
|Rotate
|Fixed Orientation
|Based On Side
|Keep Player Centered
|On
|Minimap Size
|0.8
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Never