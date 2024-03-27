Zachary “Zekken” Patroneis cemented his plae as one of the best VALORANT players in the world with Sentinels at VCT Masters Madrid. His skills and strategic thinking propelled him to the top of the game’s competitive scene, where Zekken’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair might make a difference.

While mastering individual skills is crucial, pros like Zekken also take great care of their VALORANT settings. These personalized configurations contribute significantly to their impressive performances, and they can serve as great starting points for players looking to optimize their personal layouts.

While I’d wish I could transform into Zekken after changing my VALORANT settings, every player has a unique style and feel for the game. However, understanding Zekken’s VALORANT setup can provide valuable insights and help you get better at VALORANT

Zekken’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Zekken knows what’s up. Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games

Zekken prefers a simple crosshair layout in VALORANT which allows him to keep track of his enemies more easily.

Settings Value Crosshair Code 0;P;h;0;d;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Color White Crosshair Color ffffff Outlines Off Center Dot Off Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity One Inner Line Length Four Inner Line Thickness Two Inner Line Offset Zero Movement Error Off Firing Error Off Show Outer Lines Off Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT

Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT favor speed, so you might need to tune them to your liking.

Settings Value DPI 1600 Sensitivity 0.175 Scoped Sensitivity 0.8 ADS Sensitivity One eDPI 280 Polling Rate 1,000 Hz Windows Sensitivity Six Raw Input Buffer On Zekken’s mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro

Zekken’s video settings in VALORANT

Even with the best gaming PC possible, Zekken prefers keeping his VALORANT video settings low to ensure maximum fps.

Settings Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method Fill Display Mode Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off Enemy Highlight Color Red

Zekken’s keybinds in VALORANT

Settings Value Walk Left Shift Crouch Left Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon One Equip Secondary Weapon Two Equip Melee Weapon Three Equip Spike Four Use/Equip Ability: 1 Q Use/Equip Ability: 2 E Use/Equip Ability: 3 C Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate X Zekken’s keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Zekken’s map settings in VALORANT

Settings Value Rotate Rotate Fixed Orientation Based On Side Keep Player Centered On Minimap Size 0.8 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Never

