Zekken’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Zekken tailored his VALORANT settings to perfection.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 05:57 pm
Zekken with his VALORANT teammates.
Image via Sentinels

Zachary “Zekken” Patroneis cemented his plae as one of the best VALORANT players in the world with Sentinels at VCT Masters Madrid. His skills and strategic thinking propelled him to the top of the game’s competitive scene, where Zekken’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair might make a difference.

While mastering individual skills is crucial, pros like Zekken also take great care of their VALORANT settings. These personalized configurations contribute significantly to their impressive performances, and they can serve as great starting points for players looking to optimize their personal layouts.

While I’d wish I could transform into Zekken after changing my VALORANT settings, every player has a unique style and feel for the game. However, understanding Zekken’s VALORANT setup can provide valuable insights and help you get better at VALORANT

Zekken’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Zekken walking with his keyboard.
Zekken knows what’s up. Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games

Zekken prefers a simple crosshair layout in VALORANT which allows him to keep track of his enemies more easily.

SettingsValue
Crosshair Code0;P;h;0;d;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
ColorWhite
Crosshair Colorffffff
OutlinesOff
Center DotOff
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Line OpacityOne
Inner Line LengthFour
Inner Line ThicknessTwo
Inner Line OffsetZero
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff
Show Outer LinesOff
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT

Zekken’s mouse settings in VALORANT favor speed, so you might need to tune them to your liking.

SettingsValue
DPI1600
Sensitivity0.175
Scoped Sensitivity0.8
ADS SensitivityOne
eDPI280
Polling Rate1,000 Hz
Windows SensitivitySix
Raw Input BufferOn
Zekken’s mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro

Zekken’s video settings in VALORANT

Even with the best gaming PC possible, Zekken prefers keeping his VALORANT video settings low to ensure maximum fps.

SettingsValue
Resolution1920×1080
Aspect Ratio16:9
Aspect Ratio MethodFill
Display ModeFullscreen
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityLow
Texture QualityLow
Detail QualityLow
UI QualityLow
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingNone
Anisotropic Filtering1x
Improve ClarityOff
Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOff
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
Enemy Highlight ColorRed

Zekken’s keybinds in VALORANT

SettingsValue
WalkLeft Shift
CrouchLeft Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
Use ObjectF
Equip Primary WeaponOne
Equip Secondary WeaponTwo
Equip Melee WeaponThree
Equip SpikeFour
Use/Equip Ability: 1Q
Use/Equip Ability: 2E
Use/Equip Ability: 3C
Use/Equip Ability: UltimateX
Zekken’s keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Zekken’s map settings in VALORANT

SettingsValue
RotateRotate
Fixed OrientationBased On Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size0.8
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesNever
