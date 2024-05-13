Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker on the VCT Pacific stage with Bleed Esports.
Yay is taking a break from VALORANT pro play for health reasons

It's only a temporary break, the organization has said.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 13, 2024 12:48 am

After several controversies and an unsatisfactory run in the VCT 2024 Pacific league’s first spilt, VALORANT star yay is officially taking a temporary leave of absence. His organization BLEED Esports cited “health reasons” as the reason behind yay’s decision and pledged its support for the 25-year-old star.

This is the second time yay has taken a hiatus from VALORANT while at BLEED; after joining the team in September 2023, he stepped back in early December just before the VALORANT ONE Pro Invitational, also due to “unforeseen health issues.”

“Health and wellness are at the forefront of our priorities at BLEED,” the org’s chief operating officer Ian Huston said on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. “Yay will be missed as he gets back to 100 percent, but he has our full support throughout this return.”

yay’s latest decision to temporarily step down from his professional career comes after Bleed’s disheartening performance in VCT Pacific’s first split, which broke the hopes of many fans. The roster lost five series while winning just one. In fact, Bleed’s only win against DetonatioN FocusMe marks yay’s first victory in over a year since he exited Cloud9 in 2023. It naturally gave fans a reason to believe again, only to be shattered with Bleed losing two series against Paper Rex and DRX right after.

Besides his dipping pro-VALORANT career, recently, he was also part of a major controversy that involved retired pro Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar accusing him of being a difficult teammate and bribing coach OCEAN during his stint in Disguised.

Back in February, yay had revealed about dealing with blurry vision, costing his team some crucial rounds in the series against Global Esports in VCT Pacific Kickoff. The latest announcement, however, hasn’t indicated what exactly he is going through, although Bleed was clear that it will wait for his comeback. The roster currently doesn’t have a sixth man, so the organization must find a replacement before the second split kicks off.

yay hasn’t shared an official statement on the announcement yet.

