Yay left out of Bleed Esports lineup for VALORANT One Pro Invitational due to health issues

Yay, who joined Bleed Esports on Sept. 29, won’t be available for the upcoming VALORANT One Pro Invitational.

He won’t play in the tournament “due to unforeseen health-related issues,” Bleed Esports wrote in a statement on Dec. 1. “He deeply appreciates the unwavering support and kindly asks for everyone’s understanding during this challenging time.”

Bleed Esports Press Statement pic.twitter.com/QnmTjeIgPC — BLEED Esports (@ggBleed) December 1, 2023

The team’s head coach, LEGIJA, will step onto the competitive stage instead. The former CS:GO player has been coaching the roster since January 2022, and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs as a player in VALORANT.

Yay signed with Bleed Esports in September, so this would have been his first offline tournament with the team since joining—but he’ll have to wait until the next one to prove himself.

Signing with Bleed Esports marked a significant turn in his career. Yay left North America to join the team and compete in Asia instead, participating in the VCT Pacific league.

The VALORANT One Pro Invitational will take place in Yokohama, Japan, starting Dec. 2. Four teams from Eastern regions will compete in the weekend-long tournament, which will include a single round-robin group phase. Each team will face off against each other once, and the team with the best score will win the tournament.

Bleed Esports will be pitted against Detonation FocusMe, Natus Vincere, and Zeta Division. They will open the tournament against Na’Vi on Dec. 2 at 2am CT.