Xccurate, f0rsakeN’s brother, retires from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT

Kevin “xccurate” Susanto is following in his brother’s footsteps and moving from CS:GO to VALORANT.

In a post on Twitter on Sept. 18, the player announced he was retiring from CS:GO to focus on VALORANT and “real life.”

Xccurate retired after going through “many ups and downs with CSGO.” The 24-year-old had been a Counter-Strike pro since 2015. He first played for Jakarta Juggernauts before moving onto notable East Asian teams including TYLOO and Team NKT, who he competed with in two Major championships.

It remains to be seen which VALORANT team xccurate will join now that he’s focusing on the game. One possibility could be Paper Rex, who already has xccurate’s brother, Jason “f0rsakeN“ Susanto, in the active roster. The team have been successful domestically and internationally, playing at both Masters events this year and taking part in VALORANT Champions.

F0rsaken is six years younger than xccurate and has also been competing in CS:GO from a young age, beginning in 2017 when he was just 13 years old. In February 2021, he transitioned to VALORANT.