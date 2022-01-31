X10 CRIT unveils VALORANT roster

X10 CRIT has put together a new full-Thailandese lineup to compete in this year’s VALORANT Champions Tour. The VCT SEA team will now consist of garnetS, Flukky, SeveN89, xcool, and NotXD, who are all up-and-coming Thai talents.

The organization had been without a roster since Jan. 4 when it parted ways with four players. X10 was a player down since December when its star Patiphan Chaiwong left to return to competitive Overwatch.

Meet our new Avengers for VCT 2022.



Welcome garnetS, Flukky, SeveN89, xcool and lastly NotXD.



We believe in nurturing young bloods and give them the opportunity to compete at the highest level 👊🏻💢



Thank you to our followers for your support ❤️#X10CRIT #VCT #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/TeyZ7atg9I — X10 CRIT (@X10CRIT) January 31, 2022

The big question mark around this new set of players is whether they can replicate or get even better results than the former X10 roster. Led by Patiphan’s talent, the Thai squad made it into two international competitions in 2021—VCT Masters Two Reykjavík and the prestigious VALORANT Champions, where they upset Envy in the group stage and took one map off of Gambit in the quarterfinals.

Its former roster was also full of youngsters, so this is clearly the organization's way of operating in Riot Games' FPS.

GarnetS, Flukky, SeveN89, xcool, and NotXD should debut under the X10 CRIT banner at VCT Thailand Stage One Challengers, which will run from Feb. 10 to 27 and give three slots to APAC Challengers in March. There will be 16 teams in attendance and X10 will arrive as one of the favorites given the accomplishments of its former roster.