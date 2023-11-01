Who is the Iso voice actor in VALORANT?

VALORANT’s duelist meta was in dire need of a refresh, and Riot Games addressed the same by introducing Iso, the newest duelist agent to join the game’s esteemed roster, in Episode Seven, Act Three. And like all of his peers, his voice has a human touch too.

Who is Iso’s voice actor in VALORANT?

Episode Seven, Act Three went live on Oct. 31, meaning Iso is now available to play on all VALORANT servers. While we already know his strengths that made Protocol hire him, Riot is yet to reveal the voice actor behind such a soothing voice.

VALORANT agents have incredibly emotional and meaningful voice lines depicting the ups and downs of the lore and all the voice actors so far reflect every emotion almost perfectly. Riot has always done a great job picking talented artists for this purpose.

Storytime's over.



Iso, VALORANT’s newest Duelist Agent from China, joins us in Episode 7: Act III. pic.twitter.com/1z5dbPgXUj — VALORANT (@VALORANT) October 19, 2023

Iso’s voice lines are influential, reflecting his relaxed yet determined nature. He doesn’t seem as arrogant as the other duelist agents like Jett, Phoenix, and Yoru, but is definitely proud of his powers. He also has a few hard-hitting Chinese dialogues to reflect his origin, including one that hints his love for his grandmother.

From the looks of it, Iso’s voice actor either hails from China or should be fluent in Chinese. Riot usually chooses actors close to the agent’s ethnicity, so I’d expect him to have a close connection with the country.

Now that Iso is live, Riot should reveal Iso’s voice actor in a day or two. We’ll make sure to update the story once the information goes live.

Iso lore in VALORANT

Hailing from China, Iso is a fixer for hire, flaunting impeccable gun skills. His real name is Li Zhao Yu, but he is also popularly known as The Dead Lilac due to the purplish hue of his abilities.

Channeling his focus on Radianite energy, Iso can get enemies to generate energy orbs, firing which makes him invulnerable to damage. Besides his exceptional focus shooting prowess, he can also send out a bullet-bending shield, a molecular bolt that makes enemies fragile, and summon an interdimensional arena where it’s just you and him.

According to the VALORANT lore, Iso belongs to the imaginary Radiant race, created as an effect of Radianite, the mystical source of power on Earth. In the game, however, he has been brought to life by a human voice actor, most possibly of Chinese origin too.