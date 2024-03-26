Where is The Range’s real-world location in VALORANT?

Although there are plenty of ways to warm-up for a long night of VALORANT, one of the easiest forms of practice comes with The Range, a training area found in a secure location based on a real-life location in the world.

If you can’t be asked to download Aimlabs, you just want to stretch out your wrists, or you want to test out a new crosshair, The Range provides newer players with a Shooting Range to practice your aiming speed, your base accuracy, and your ability to track enemies while they strafe in front of you. There are also Parkour courses around the map that you can discover by jumping around in hidden areas, to help train your movement for the big games.

Additionally, the Range should be a familiar sight for most people since it is where the starting introductory tutorial takes place. There are also little tidbits of lore that you can find in the basement underneath the Shooting Range, where you’ll discover emails to Brimstone, voice memos, and more.

The Range’s real-life location in VALORANT, answered

Welcome to Italy. Image via Riot Games

The Range’s real-life location in VALORANT is based on the island of Poveglia in Venice, Italy. The exact coordinates for The Range, however, is 45°26’55” N 12°20’9″ E. If searched, this location will instead appear on the northern side of Venice near the island of San Michele, but this could mean that Poveglia has risen up and above the current coordinates, since it is floating above the Earth.

In VALORANT‘s lore, The Range is a small chunk of Venice that was thrown upward into the sky after a horrible event involving the explosion of a spike. This event can also be seen in a cinematic featuring Phoenix and Jett titled Duelists, where the former is trying to prevent the latter from planting the spike in the city.

