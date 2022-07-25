With VCT Champions 2022 on the horizon, just six spots are left undecided as VALORANT teams from around the world prepare themselves for the main spectacle of the year.

Currently, 10 out of the 16 teams have already been determined with the last six spots at VCT Champions 2022 set to be fought for during the VALORANT Champions Tour: Last Chance Qualifier.

With 42 teams across five different regions competing for just a few spots, the five different VCT Last Chance Qualifiers have set the stage for an exciting week of VALORANT. The stakes are all set for each team as this is their final opportunity to find success in extending their season or having their seasons cut shy of the biggest tournament of the year.

As excitement continues to grow for the all-out brawl, the primary question running through people’s minds is when exactly does the VCT Last Chance Qualifier.

When is the VALORANT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 2022?

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

There will be five different Last Chance Qualifiers each with different start and finish dates where the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier will kick off the action starting on Aug. 1 and ending on Aug. 7. That will then be followed up by the other four regions which will all start between the dates of Aug. 6 to 8.

Both the VCT NA and VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers will take place from Aug. 7 to 14, where one North American and one EMEA team will be the final team from their respective regions to qualify for VCT Champions 2022.

Meanwhile, the VCT East Asia Last Chance Qualifier will begin on Aug. 8, while the VCT South America Last Chance Qualifier will begin on Aug. 6, with both ending on Aug. 14.

All the various VCT Last Chance Qualifiers, aside from South America with two slots, will feature eight to 10 teams from a region competing for one final regional spot at VCT Champions 2022.

For a list of all 42 teams competing throughout all the VCT Last Chance Qualifiers, check out our article detailing all the Circuit Point standings amongst all the regions to figure out who you want to root for most.

VALORANT Champions 2022 will begin on Sept. 2 and end on Sept. 18, when one of the 16 teams will become the 2022 VALORANT world champion.