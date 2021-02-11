When does VALORANT’s Night. Market end?

It will be gone before you know it.

VALORANT‘s Night. Market event is back, with a new and improved model. There should be fewer repeats, and players should be more satisfied with its results.

The Night. Market went online Feb. 10, but when does it end? The answer is in Riot's own promotion for the event—in extremely small text.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If this image is correct, then the Night. Market should end on Feb. 23, giving players 13 full days to access everything the Night. Market has to offer.

The way it works is simple: When you open the shop, you'll have six slots in the show with a random skin in them. If you want to re-roll, you'll have to buy one of the slots. Changes to the way the market function ensure that players get opportunities at discounts on premium tier skins, and that they won't get too many random offers on the same weapon.

All in all, the Night. Market is an excellent update for VALORANT. The game has been widely praised for its ambitious and engaging skins. The limited amount of slots still encourage players to buy skins when they drop to avoid leaving things to chance in the Night. Market, while still allowing a chance for players to purchase content they desire.