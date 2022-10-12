When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2 End?

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two officially launched on Aug. 23, introducing both another act battle pass as well as the Champions pass to celebrate the second world championship at Champions 2022.

The various patches released across Act Two added a ton of welcome features and made a lot of well-regarded changes. Players got quality-of-life improvements to the game’s already impressive crosshair settings, improvements to Pearl, Fracture, and the Stinger, drastic changes to flashes for duelists and initiators, and the ability to set and equip favorite weapon skins.

There’s much more to look forward to in Act Three, in particular the release of the new water-bending controller agent Harbor, plus a new act battle pass and likely some more changes to either agents or maps.

When does VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two end?

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is set to officially end on Tuesday, Oct. 18. When that day comes, Act Two will end and Act Three will officially begin. Once Act Two ends, all the battle pass rewards for that act will no longer be available.

What is included in VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three?

The main focus of Act Three is certainly the release of Harbor. Harbor, a motorcyclist who hails from India, has the power to manipulate water walls and shields. He’s the 21st agent to be added to VALORANT, the fifth controller overall, and the first new controller to be added since Astra.

Act Three will also include a new act battle pass. Act Three is set to begin the day Act Two ends.