When does VALORANT’s Act 2 end?

VALORANT seasons are broken up into Episodes and Acts. The first Episode and Act kicked off all the way back in June with the launch of the game, and the second Act started two months later in August.

Each Episode includes four Acts, and for every Act, players get a new battle pass. Each battle pass has 50 tiers and alongside your chosen agent contract, you progress based on the XP you earn from missions and matches.

There’s both a free and premium version of the battle pass, complete with rewards including weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and titles. Battle passes last for a limited amount of time, though, and will expire periodically. In other words, if you don’t complete your battle pass before the time’s up—no matter if it’s free or premium—you’re missing out on sweet rewards.

But when exactly does VALORANT’s Act Two end?

Riot Games, the developers of VALORANT, have yet to issue a specific end date and time for Act Two. But if the first Act is anything to go by, it should end on roughly Oct. 5, two months after it began.

On Aug. 10 however, Riot took a week break to “disconnect, recharge, and reboot.” This has led to the developers shifting some patches and releasing timelines to accommodate, meaning there’s a possibility that VALORANT’s Act Two will come out a week later than expected, on Aug. 17.