When does the VALORANT Premier game mode release?

A new foundational part of the VALORANT esports ecosystem is set to added to the game soon, which will give players an opportunity to build a team and compete across a season of scheduled matches.

The new mode, called Premier, will pit pre-made teams of similar skill level against each other within a division. During a season which will take the form of weekly matchups and tournaments, teams will compete towards an end-of-season tournament to crown a division champion.

Competing teams will be able to pick out their own team logo and colors, and will even be able to make use of an in-game map pick-and-ban system during tournament play. More features are expected to be added in the future before Premier’s full launch.

Image via Riot Games

Speaking of, you’re probably wondering when the full launch of Premier is. Here’s all the information we could find on when the Premier mode in VALORANT comes out.

When does Premier release?

Premier is currently in an early alpha phase, and will only be released in its current state in Brazil for an alpha testing period. Competitive designer Jon Walker said in the Oct. 26 announcement that the alpha test in Brazil would come out “next week,” so Brazil players should expect to be able to play the Premier test starting some time between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

This alpha version only contains about “60 percent of all the planned features and functions,” of what the full Premier experience will look like. The features present in the alpha include team creation, tournament play, Premier score tracking, and more. The alpha will also test server load, matchmaking, and queue health while monitoring for bugs.

Walker also said that he wants to make sure the team has “time to implement the feedback we receive from the alpha,” so fans in other regions shouldn’t expect a relatively quick turnaround between this alpha and the full release. Realistically, fans probably shouldn’t expect the full launch of Premier until after the start of 2023.