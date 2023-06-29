VALORANT Premier returns next month, and some much-needed changes could be coming with it

It’s good news for competitive folks because VALORANT’s in-game esports experience, Premier, is set to return to the tactical shooter in just a month’s time. The upcoming Premier beta phase’s commencement date is expected to be July 20, in addition to teasing new improvements, some of which were highly requested in the mode’s first global beta phase in May.

The phase’s weekly matches are set to start on July 20, while the playoff tournament is scheduled for Aug.13, according to reputed leaker ValorLeaks on June 29. It’s noteworthy that the dates will depend on the region you reside in—it could be a day early or late.

It’s evident from the leak that Riot Games has taken a lot of player feedback from the first global phase into account. For those who felt that a registration window of four days was too short, you can now take your time for up to one week. Registration is expected to start on July 11, so you have over a week’s time to prepare—and find a team if you don’t have one.

Besides the expanded registration window, you can anticipate changes to a few more features, according to ValorLeaks, including improvements to creating teams, match schedules tweaked according to regions, a new playoff format, and live scores for playoff matches—further details on these changes are still awaited.

Of course, 2023’s second Premier phase may not be limited to just the said improvements; keep your eyes out for the official announcement for more information and additional features (if any), which should show up anytime now, considering July 11 isn’t far. The map pool is also yet to be known.

ValorLeak’s intel also suggests that VALORANT will continue to host Premier in beta for its second phase, possibly because players had a lot of suggestions last time. Riot is likely planning to absorb more feedback in the upcoming and churn out a worthy final version.

